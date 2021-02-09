Cleo Jean Langseth, 93, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Serenity Living Center in Dilworth.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
