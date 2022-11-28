Cleo Mann

Cleo Mann, 80 died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Maplewood Manor Assisted Living, in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Elbow Lake Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00PM at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake with a 7:30 PM Prayer Service. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wendell following the service.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?