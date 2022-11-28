Cleo Mann, 80 died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Maplewood Manor Assisted Living, in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Elbow Lake Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00PM at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake with a 7:30 PM Prayer Service. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wendell following the service.
Cleojeanne Katherine Mann was born on September 4, 1942, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota the daughter of Leonard and Darleen (Glasgow) Piekarski. She was baptized and confirmed in Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Cleo attended the Fergus Falls Public School, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1960.
On December 31, 1960, Cleo married Gordon Mann in Elbow Lake. The couple made their first home in Elbow Lake, and a year and a half later, they moved to the family farm east of Elbow Lake where they raised their three children, Theresa, Carol and Jerry. In 2006, Gordon passed away, and in the fall of 2020, Cleo moved into the Maplewood Assisted Living.
Cleo was employed as a cook with the Home 20, worked ten years with the area Senior Nutrition Program, and then ten years with K-Mart in Fergus Falls. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, and was an avid reader. She liked animals and had chickens, ducks, and adored her cats. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Elbow Lake and taught Release Time, was a volunteer with the Bargain Bazaar, and had been a 4-H Adult Leader. Cleo cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cleo is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Darleen Piekarski; husband Gordon; brother Tom Piekarski; infant brother Christopher, and infant sister Maria.
Survivors include her three children Theresa Clark of Elbow Lake, Carol (Tim) Rossow of Clear Lake, SD, and Jerry (Becky) Mann of Elbow Lake; brothers Pete (Donna) Piekarski, and Jonathan (Brenda) Piekarski all of Fergus Falls; sixteen grandchildren Tathum (Amanda) Rossow, Timothy Rossow, Trevor Rossow, Taylor (McKenzie) Rossow, TJay Rossow, Tokina (Brad) McHarry, Tashara (Lance) Ditch, Tabitha (Danny) Rossow, Tiffany (Dana) Bindert, Twyla Rossow, Megan (Dieter) Strobel, Kari (Scott) Anderson, Monica (Michael) Cole, Tyler (Stephanie) Mann, Heidi Mann, Laura (Jack) Buendgen; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone