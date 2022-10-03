Clifford Mayfield, age 87, of Erhard, MN, died on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, MN.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard, MN with Rev. Brad Soenksen officiating. Inurnment will follow in Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Thursday.
Clifford Morris Mayfield was born on May 23, 1935, to Clarence and Gladys (Skogen) Mayfield on a farm near Rollag, MN. He grew up near Rollag and attended District 3 Country School through the 8th grade. As a teenager, he hauled ice throughout western North Dakota, and Montana through the winter, returning home in time to work road construction. Throughout Cliff’s lifetime he operated heavy equipment and bulldozer for several construction companies including: Dieseth Construction in Fergus Falls, Soby in Fergus Falls, S & S regional construction, and FM Asphalt. He worked on several projects during this time such as building golf courses in Minneapolis, the I-29 Construction, the scenic highway around Duluth, MN, and in the pit in Dilworth for a long time.
On August 31, 1956, Cliff was united in marriage to Mavis Corinne Brusven at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard. They made their home in Erhard where they raised their children. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, ice fishing, vegetable gardening, and guns. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and served on the Erhard City Council at one time. For the past seven years, Cliff has lived at Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids.
Clifford is survived by four children: Roger (Peggy) Mayfield, Pelican Rapids, MN, Rick (Bonnie) Mayfield, Sewickley, PA, Cheryl (Mike) Nelson, Rothsay, MN, and Jon Mayfield, seven grandchildren: Tyler (Lisa) Mayfield, Moorhead, MN, Lacey (Adam Hohman) Mayfield, West Fargo, ND, Ashley (Justin) Sjostrom, Pillager, MN, Elijah (Brittany McLaughlin) Mayfield, Pittsburg, PA, Thaddeus (Maria Minadeo) Mayfield, Blackwood, NJ, Krystle (Michael) Herz, West Fargo, ND, Cole Nelson, Barnesville, MN, seven great grandchildren: Jack Larson, Amelia & Rhett Sjostrom, Wednesday Mayfield, Parker & Ethan Herz, Elliott Nelson, one sister Burnice Everson, Rollag, MN, one step brother Marvin (Pearl) Spillum, Hawley, MN, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Clifford was preceded in death by his wife Mavis in 1998, and his parents Clarence and Gladys Mayfield.
