Clifford Ouren, 91, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
Clifford was born on December 2, 1929, at the old log house east of Rothsay, to Henry and Selma (Johnson) Ouren and attended country school. He worked on various farms until 1948 and then worked for Flatin Mink and Horse Ranch until July of 1951 when he entered the Army and served in Korea. After his time in the service, he worked for Flatins for a short time and then he worked at Fergus Rendering as a foreman and semi driver at night. In 1957, he went to Seattle and worked construction while there. He moved home in 1966 and worked on a turkey farm for Fergus Mill and Supply, and then in 1975 went to work with his brothers in construction building fertilizer plants. In 1979, he went to Alaska as a carpenter for one summer, then in 1980 took a job as beach boss at Wards’ Cove Packing, a salmon cannery, and also served as their winter watchmen until retirement in 1993. Clifford then worked with his nephews doing carpentry and also doing scroll saw work at home, providing many beautiful pieces of art for others. On August 25, 2016, Clifford moved into the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls. He loved his home with them and could not have asked for better care. He loved all of the staff but especially loved all of his nursing staff. If there was any way he could show them his appreciation and love for them he would let it be known. They all went out of their way as well to let him know how much he was loved and appreciated by each and every one.
On December 30, 1950, he married Evelyn Kowalski, together they had two children, Wayne and Lauri. On October 2, 1964, he married Y. Jean Raffety, she brought three children to their marriage, Robyn, Mark and Randy.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry work. He mostly spent time in the hunting shack at Ackley with grandkids and friends. During the 70s, he served as the Commander of the Underwood American Legion Post 489.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Selma; his wife, Y. Jean; daughter, Robyn Beckman; son, Mark Andrews; a granddaughter, Brenda Beckman; brothers, Harold, Lester, Jimmy, Leroy and Roy; sisters, Joyce and Sharen, and his missing constant companion, Buddy the dog.
Clifford is survived by his children, Wayne (Ann) Ouren of Puyallup, Washington, Lauri (Tim) Nelson of Fergus Falls, Randy (Lyn) Andrews of Henning; son-in-law, Steve Beckman; grandchildren, Kendall Phillips, Sara Stefano, Teresa (Neal) Correy, Stacy (Tim) Hammes, Jason (Melissa) Shearer, Chris (Cindy) Shearer, Carmen (John) Schroeder, T.J. (Destiney) Nelson, Heather (Tyler Young) Nelson, Jacob (Stephanie) Andrews, Kristi (Martin) Steidl, Joshua (Sharon) Andrews and Jeremy (Amber) Andrews; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sylvia (Orin) Koziol; sisters-in-law, Sheila, Pat and Karen Ouren; brother-in-law, Adrian Westergard; numerous nieces and nephews, and his very dear friend, Lindsey Sagami of Alaska.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Interment will be at Maplewood Lutheran Cemetery, Erhard, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
