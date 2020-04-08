Clifton O. Wahlgren, 84, of rural Fergus Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, wife, and the care of LB Hospice after a courageous battle with a brain tumor.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Augustana Lutheran Church Cemetery Association of Elizabeth, or the Cancer Center of Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
