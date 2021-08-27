Clinton Leroy Erickson, 82, of Richville, passed away at Essentia Health-Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Clinton was born Dec 22, 1938, in Herman, the son of Arthur “Art” and Clara (Olson) Erickson. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
In June of 1961, Clinton and Margaret Ann Fithen were joined in marriage at the Richville United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. Clinton spent most of his life doing what he loved most, “driving truck.” He enjoyed spending time with his family and meeting friends for coffee.
Clinton is survived by his son, Bill Erickson of Moose Lake; his grandson, Steven (Cassandra) Haspel; and his great-granddaughter, Raven of Bemidji; granddaughter, Mae Erickson of Pelican Rapids; sister, Darlene Kadel of Erhard; brother, Richard (Diane) Armstrong of Fergus Falls; brother-in-law, Art (Linda) Fithen of Richville; sister-in-law, Sandy Fithen of Richville; and many nieces and nephews. Special friends to both Clinton and Maggie include Claudia and Mike Pederson.
Preceding Clinton in death were his parents; his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Candise Mae Haspel; brothers, Mervin and Kenneth Erickson; sister, Marlys Armstrong; brothers-in-law, Rueban (Louise) Forde and David Fithen; sister-in-law, Judy (Jerome) Jordahl; and nephews, Travis and Todd Kadel.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service. Visitation will resume from 12-1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 at the Richville United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Richville Village Cemetery.