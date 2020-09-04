Clinton A. Schroeder, a lifelong national leader and innovator in the field of charitable estate planning, died peacefully at his home in Edina, on March 12 with his wife, Carolyn by his side.
He was 89.
Due to the challenges and restrictions from COVID-19, a memorial service will be livestreamed Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please mark your calendar, set an alarm, and join us online. This is the link: http://blctcmn.co/stream.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Foundation, 4100 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55409 or the University of Minnesota Law School, Clint and Carolyn Schroeder Scholarship Fund, 200 Oak Street S.E., Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455.
The full obituary appeared in the paper on June 20, 2020.