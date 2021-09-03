Clyde Millerbernd, 84, of Vining, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family.
Clyde Millerbernd was born in St. Paul on Dec. 20, 1936, to Edwin and Anna (Rozeski) Millerbernd. After graduating from Humboldt High School, Clyde enlisted in the Navy where he was an electrician. He was honorably discharged. Clyde furthered his electrical education at the St. Paul Technical College. He belonged to the Local 110 union for electrical workers and worked for many contractors and served on many committees throughout his union career.
On July 30, 1960, Clyde married Deloris (DeGross). They were married for 61 years, and were blessed with three daughters, Dawn (Lowell “Flewy”) Flewellen, Dana (Rolando), and Pam Weinmann; four grandchildren, Billy Clyde Gregory, Kristin Gregory, Amanda Hammel & Erica Jara (James); five great-grandchildren, and his loyal dog companion, Raven.
Clyde and Deloris lived in St. Paul Frogtown area for 42 years. Clyde, being the handyman he was, built their dream home on east Battle Lake. Clyde was an advocate for clean lake water and stocking of fish. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, playing baseball, camaraderie, sharing a beer with family and friends and cooking. He liked trying new recipes and the newest gadgets. Clyde was a member of Balmoral Golf Course for 25 years until he fell ill on July 28, 2021. He said, “I had the best golf game of the year on July 26.
Clyde was a member of the Catholic Faith at St. Edwards and Our Lady of the Lake Churches, where he found comfort.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Henning, with visitation one hour prior to the service, to continue after service with a light lunch.
Clergy: Father LeRoy Schik and Deacon Mick Froslee.