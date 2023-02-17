Connie Caspers

Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, age 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queens Creek, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate, and a livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

