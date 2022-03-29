Connie Johnson, 50, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Connie Louise Christianson was born April 29, 1971 to Richard and Elizabeth (Bachmeier) Christianson in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from UND with a Bachelor’s Degree.
On June 3, 2000, Connie married Leon Johnson in Flom, MN.
She was an Occupational Therapist for Runestone Area Education District in Alexandria. Connie’s past times were scrapbooking and photography. She spent many hours watching her children’s activities. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her work family. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Richard and Elizabeth; grandparents, Milton and Annie Bachmeier and Carl and Deloris Christianson.
Connie is survived by her husband, Leon; her children, Jacey and Joey; her siblings, Rich (Pam) Christianson of Elk River, Vicki (Roland) Avdem of Pekin, ND, Judy (Bob) Lingelbach of Janesville, WI, Syrene Mackey of Minneapolis, and Derrick Christianson of Minneapolis; parents-in-law, Butch and Carol Johnson of Flom; sisters-in-law, DeeAnn (Mike) Wolfswinkel of Lake Park, Teresa (Steve) Wasvick of Grand Forks, and Stacy (Brian) Roney of West Fargo, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Chris Eldredge
Interment: Pekin Cemetery, Pekin, ND at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
