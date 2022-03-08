Constance “Connie” Holden, 85 of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Connie was born to Oscar and Edith (Quam) Kvern on June, 27,1936. She was baptized October 4, 1936 at Vang Lutheran Church and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She married Chester (Chet) Holden on October 3, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church.
Connie worked as a homemaker on the family farm for many years alongside Chet. She was a wonderful cook, baker, gardener, and seamstress, and quilter.
Connie was also a talented pianist, church organist, and piano teacher for many years. She loved music and shared that love with her children and so many others.
She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, and Vang Cemetery Association.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Oscar and Edith Kvern; Husband, Chester Holden; brother-in-law and sister- in- law, Obert and Viola Holden; sisters-in law and brothers in-law Lorraine and Clifford Pederson and Margaret and Kenneth Clambey, and nephew Gale Pederson.
Connie is survived by her three children: John Holden and his wife Jennifer, of Sheridan, Wyoming; Heidi Bardwell and her husband David of Woodbury, Minnesota; Brad and his wife Lisa of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Aaron (Sarah Borgos); Justin, Brady and Kairstyn Holden; Elsa Bardwell; Isabel (Greg Ratzel) and Claire Holden; and five great-grandchildren: Camden, Stella, Carter, Hartlee and Winston Holden. She is also survived by nephews Gary Clambey, Larry Holden, Orlyn Holden, Jim Pederson, Darrell Pederson and niece Kathy Truax.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Chris Eldredge
Interment: Vang Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
