Cora Muth, 91 of Grand Forks, formerly of Fergus Falls passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Cora Ann was born on November 7th, 1930, to Otto and Ruth (Barrett) Rosenau in Bottineau, ND. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Gardena, ND and attended school in Gardena, ND.
In 1947 she married Melvin Kroeplin. They farmed for 33 years where she assisted in driving trucks and combines on the farm. They had five children. She taught Sunday school and took part in Circles at her church. She took a nursing course and worked for Friendship Manor at McVille, ND for two years. She also worked at Villa Marie Nursing Home, the Bowler in Fargo, Dakota Hospital on the surgical floor and did home health care for many families.
On October 11, 1997, she married Arnold Muth. She was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning vegetables, making jelly, embroidering dish towels, crocheting, doing puzzles and other crafts. She was a life member of the VFW 612 and the Eagles 974 in Wahpeton, ND.
In September of 2012 Cora moved to Grand Forks, ND where she lived with her son Randy for 8 years before moving to Valley Senior Living on Columbia where she passed peacefully. We would like to extend a big thank you to the staff there for such wonderful care.
She is survived by five children, Judy Hall of Phoenix, AZ, Bonnie (Jerry) Evavold of Phoenix, AZ, Gary (Christina) Kroeplin of El Paso, TX, Randy (Anne) Kroeplin of Grand Forks, ND, and Linda (Kenny) Trzpeuc of Litchville, ND. Also surviving are her three sisters, Joanna (Luther) Bjerke of Hatton, ND, Bertha (Bufford) Hammond of Honey Grove, TX, and Shirley (Ron) Beckman of Bottineau, ND; two brothers, Harold (Ann) Rosenau of Willow City, ND, and David (Dorothy) Rosenau of Lead, SD; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenny, an infant brother, grandparents and aunts and uncles.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Thursday, June 23, at Knollwood Memorial Garden in Fergus Falls, MN.
