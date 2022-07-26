Craig L. Jorgenson, 68, of Pelican Rapids, died Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Craig Leslie was born April 17, 1954, to Harley and Gwendolyn (Olson) Jorgenson in Fergus Falls.
On August 4, 2005, Craig married Kathryn Zimney in Fergus Falls.
Craig worked for BNSF Railroad for over 30 years. Craig was active in the BNSF Union.
Craig was a drummer in several bands in his younger years. He enjoyed his many friends and family. He always started his day off with a dip in the lake. Craig enjoyed swimming, fishing, golf, playing cards, dice, horseshoes, and going to the casino. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also loved to host family and friends at their lake home on Lake Lizzy.
Preceding him in death were his father, Harley Jorgenson; brothers, Michael, Dennis, and Scott Jorgenson, and sister, Wendy Jorgenson.
Craig is survived by his wife, Kathryn of Pelican Rapids; children, Shawn (Stacy) Zimney of Detroit Lakes, Benjamin (Sarah) Biloff of Jamestown, and Jessie (Larissa) Biloff of Fargo; grandchildren, Heather (Maddie), Dylon (Chenelle Parr), Chase, Addison, Jace, Leumn, Quinn, Ausitn, and Evie; mother, Gwendolyn Jorgenson; sister, Bonnie Arnold; niece, Amanda (Shawn) Walsh; nephew, Michael (Ashley) Arnold; great-nieces, Taylor Clarke and Kaitlin Walsh; great-nephew, Chase Arnold, and numerous other family and friends.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
