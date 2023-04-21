Craig Samp, 70, of Erhard, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Craig Alan Samp was born August 9, 1952 to Marlow and Verle (Hungerford) Samp in Slayton, MN. He attended country school and also Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1970.
He was a Master Plumber for AMI and owned his own business in Colorado and owned Affordable Plumbing in Fergus Falls. He also worked for Outlaw Outfitters doing guided Elk hunts. He did Real Estate and was a property owner, he took very good care of his tenants. He retired from plumbing at age 65.
Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing, classic cars, gardening and canning, and he was a storyteller.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Marlow and Verle Samp, and brothers, Thomas Samp, Lee Samp, and Danny Samp.
Craig is survived by his children, Travis (Emily) Samp of Fergus Falls, Clara (Ram) Espinosa of Colorado, and Kara Beasley of Texas; grandchildren, Charlotte, Hannah, Jade, Tony, Jacob, and Mason; siblings, Randy (Diane) Samp of Erhard, Shelley Day of Vergas, and many close nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
