Craig S. Wentworth, 61, passed away on December 1, 2021, in Staples. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
Craig was born on July 4, 1960, to Anthony and Louise (Knosalla) Wentworth. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School, and he earned his associate’s degree from Wadena Tech. He worked in maintenance at Stern Rubber. Craig married Tammy Knosalla on March 18, 1988, and together they had three children.
He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, fixing everything, spending time with his family, driving his tractor and gardening.
Craig is survived by his wife, Tammy, his children, Travis Wentworth, Trevor Wentworth and Kendra (Nicholas) Johnson, his grandchildren, Reagan and Adalynn, his mother, Louise Wentworth, his siblings Brian, Kevin, Todd (Amy), many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Wentworth, his father in-law, John Knosalla, and his sister in-law, Beth Wentworth.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Lakewood Health System Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.
