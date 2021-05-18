Curtis Darrel Anderson died May 7, 2021, in hospital in Beaverton, Oregon.
He grew up on a farm just outside Fergus Falls, with his parents, Ted and Bernice Anderson. He attended school in Fergus Falls and was granted a degree in pharmacy by North Dakota State University. Curt was a pharmacist in Pendleton, Oregon, at Arrow Pharmacy in Chandler, Arizona, and at Beaverton Pharmacy in Beaverton, Oregon.
He was also an author, research analyst, an incredible artisan in wood and stained glass, photographer and an avid auto-racing fan. His kindness, curiosity and patience had no limits.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings — Duane, Felicia, Roger and LaVae.
He is survived by 16 nieces and nephews and by his best friend and wife of 52 years, Jude (Judy).