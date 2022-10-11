Curtis Wayne “Curt” Dornburg, age 65 of Chatham, La. He was born January 2, 1957 to Marlene Lorraine Stine and Alvin Rae Dornburg in Grand Forks, ND. He went home to his Lord on September 13, 2022 in Chatham.
He graduated from Underwood High School in 1975, and also graduated from North Dakota State School of Science in 1981. He served his Country for 4 years for the United States Marine Corps. Curt worked Industrial Construction as a Piping Engineer, then as a Safety Inspector for the Pipeline Industry. Curt and Norma were happily married for 30 years. He had many hobbies, he loved taking his grandchild Skylar target shooting. He loved hunting and golfing with his friends. He became a Pilot, purchased a plane and loved to fly. One of his big dreams was to fly cancer patients to their appointments and make food drops for missionaries. He loved to do all this with his wife proudly by his side. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandbabies even if it was just taking them for a boat or tractor ride.
Curt is survived by his loving wife Norma; mother Marlene; two sisters: Carolee Peterson (Alvin), Cheryl Larson (Floyd), children: Curtis Shane Dornburg (Ginger), Shelly Dornburg, Debrah Phillips (Patrick); grandchildren; William and Lilly Dornburg, Skylar, Peyton and Ellie Phillips, and his Four- legged baby girl Peanut, along with a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Alvin Dornburg, two sisters; Colleen Spittle and Cynthia Drechsel and nephew; Aaron Larson. Serving as pallbearers were Pilots; James Dunn, Bobby Applegate, Dennis Hood, Gary Morris, Danny Allen, Robert Stassen, and Randy Lee. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Carden, Danny Evans, Larry Drechsel, Charles “Chuck” Allen Jr., Eric Green, Thomas Lay, Fred Glover and Garrett Barrel.
Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Wayne “Curt” Dornburg, age 65 of Chatham, La were held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Jonesboro, La with Bro. Chris Lee, Bro. Randy Lee and James Dunn officiating. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston, La.
