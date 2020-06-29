Curtis Edgar Haugan, 81, of Ottertail, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and LB Hospice.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Church, rural Underwood, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of Curt’s service will be available on his memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Military honors provided by Deer Creek American Legion Post #1276.
Interment will be at Tordenskjold Free Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.