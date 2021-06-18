Curtis Allen Johnson, 73, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Home in Battle Lake.
Curtis was born, at home, on December 6, 1947, in Norwegian Grove Township. To Alvin and Grace (Kuik) Johnson. He attended school in Frazee, Pelican Rapids and graduated from Fergus Falls High School.
He served in the United States Air Force for four years from 1966 to 1970. He was then honorably discharged.
On May 5, 1970, Curtis was united in marriage with Karen Krause and they were subsequently divorced.
Curtis worked for several years at the Bunny Bread Bakery as a route driver. He then went to Wadena Technical School to obtain his Master Plumbers license. He also worked for Aquarius Plumbing in Alexandria.
Time spent with family restoring his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro was important to Curtis. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Preceding his death were his parents, Alvin and Grace Johnson. Grandparents, Anton and Luella Johnson and Grandpa and Grandma Kuik. And numerous other relatives.
Survivors include children, Jennifer Lynn Johnson (partner Don ) of Fergus Falls, Christopher Allen Johnson of Fergus Falls and Andrew Duane Johnson (partner Cassie Biederman) of Battle Lake. Grandchildren, Jase Spencer Johnson, Sophie Ellen Johnson and Ivan Leonard Johnson all of Battle Lake. Siblings, Earl (Lora) Johnson of Stroud, Oklahoma, Mary Ann Halvorson of Alexandria, Jerry (Mary) Johnson of Fergus Falls, Arlene (Mike) Hanson of Erhard, Alice Kast of Fergus Falls, David (Cynthia) Johnson of Dunvilla. Also surviving are many extended family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Elizabeth.