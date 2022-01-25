Curtis “Curt” Peterson, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake. Funeral services will be held for Curt in April of 2022, with burial at the Good Shepherd Cemetery in Henning.
Curtis “Curt” Lee Peterson was born on September 14, 1931, in St. Paul, to Alden and Margaret (Anderson) Peterson. Curt’s parents were divorced when he was four-years-old. He lived with his mother and later with his father, who married Ida Isdal when Curt was 12-years-old. The following year, Curt and his family, including his younger brother, moved to Henning, where his father purchased and operated the local Gambles store. Curt continued his education in Henning, where he graduated from Henning High School with the class of 1949. He was active in football and basketball. He starred in basketball and set a single-game scoring record of 42 points, a record that stood for 30 years.
After graduation, Curt was employed by Waldorf Paper Products Company in St. Paul for one year, and then joined the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Curt enrolled at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. He moved to California, where he obtained a job with General Motors. Curt was employed with General Motors for 35 years. After retiring in 1995, Curt returned to live in Henning. Curt enjoyed playing golf, keeping sports statistics and walking with his brother, Robert. He was very kind-hearted toward animals; for many years he fed and sheltered a number of stray cats.
Curt is survived by his brothers: Wayne (Phyllis) Peterson of Henning, James (Kathy) Peterson of Rochester, Robert Peterson of Henning, and Richard (Marlene) Peterson of Frazee; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-mother.
