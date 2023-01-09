Curtis Richards

Curtis “Curt” Wayne Richards was born October 27, 1958, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He passed away on December 31, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?