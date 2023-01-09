Curtis “Curt” Wayne Richards was born October 27, 1958, in Devils Lake, North Dakota. He passed away on December 31, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Even as a child, Curt had an enormous personality and infectious smile. He attended grade school in Jamestown, North Dakota and moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, with his family in 1966. Curt graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1976. He went on to obtain a degree in Diesel Mechanics at Moorhead Technical College. After graduating, Curt began his career as a diesel mechanic at Hjelle International. Shortly thereafter, he started a position at Jim’s Truck & Trailer in Fergus Falls. While he enjoyed his career at Jim’s Truck & Trailer, Curt decided he wanted to explore and expand his horizons. In 1989, he moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, to begin what would become a lifelong career in boat mechanics. He worked on tugboats, kickstarting a long career track of expertise and authority in the field. In 1993, he was offered a position with American Commercial Barge Line in St. Louis, Missouri, where he worked until his death.
Curt was a true expert in his field. He had authority over the boat’s engineering spaces and all propulsion and auxiliary machinery. He was a mentor to both young and old engineers in the field. Many of his mentees will recall his everlasting patience, yet firm and practical approach to mentorship. Curt would never give up on a mentee, or let them give up on themselves. Curt would push his mentees to be the best version of themselves, which is just one of the many reasons he will be remembered in his field.
Curt was a lover of country music. If you were lucky, you might have run into Curt at some of the very first WeFest music festivals in the early 80s. And like any good country song, Curt loved football, beer, dogs, and trucks. Even moving to St. Louis couldn’t dim Curt’s undying loyalty to the Minnesota Vikings. Win, lose, or draw, Curt bled gold and purple his entire life.
Curt had many passions, most prominently his love for vehicles and racing. As a young man, you’d often find Curt at the Wee Town Outlaw Speedway, working on various pit crews for the half-mile dirt track. Whether it was watching races in St. Louis, or winning (mostly) in his Nascar Fantasy League, Curt’s love for racing never waned. While a need for speed certainly played a role in this love, it was clear that the beauty and majesty of sleek vehicles were the key to Curt’s heart. You always knew when Curt was rolling into a scene, in his fully restored 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Bright red exterior with white rally stripes, and a gorgeous red velvet interior, you could never mistake it for anyone other than Curt.
Curt loved his dogs and cheerfully tolerated cats. They say dogs often reflect their owners. Curt’s dogs were loyal and loving, just like Curt was to his close friends and family. If Curt was your friend, he was your loyal friend for life.
Curt is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Catherine Richards, as well as his sister-in-law Belinda Richards.
Curt is survived by his wife, Sandy, as well as his step son Justin Strayhorn, both of Arnold, Missouri. Additionally, his siblings Thomas (Barbara), Richards of St. Cloud, FL, James (Bonny) Richards of Sartell, MN, Steven (Joell) Richards of Alexandria, MN, Jon Richards of Fergus Falls, MN, and Sandra Richards of Fergus Falls, MN. Also, nieces Jennifer (Chuck), Shannon (James), Tristen, Kaylee, Brianna, and Amanda, and nephews Charles (Dawn), David (Boupha), Nathan, and Brandon (Clare).
A memorial gathering will be held January 21, 2023, at Bigwood Event Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, from 1:00PM - 4:00PM. Please join us to celebrate Curt’s life and share memories and fellowship.
Curt is unforgettable, as a friend, brother, uncle, husband, and father. Above all else, he will be remembered for his uncanny ability to fix anything and his incredibly big heart.