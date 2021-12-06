Cynthia “Cindy” Drechsel of Henderson, Nevada, went home on November 6, 2021, at the age of 62. Cindy was born on May 7, 1959, in Grand Forks to Alvin and Marlene Dornburg. She grew up in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 1977.
In 1978 she married Lawrence “Larry” Drechsel and they were married 43 years until her death. During their marriage, they moved about every two years living at locations throughout the U.S. and Germany before settling in Henderson.
Cindy worked various jobs, American Express, H&R Block, and Green Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church. Cindy is survived by Larry, their son, Eli, her mother, Marlene Anderson, one brother, Curt (Norma) Dornburg, two sisters, Carolee (Alvin) Peterson and Cheryl (Floyd) Larson, and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Alvin, sister, Colleen Spittle, brother-in-law, Sid Spittle, and nephew, Aaron Larson.
A Celebration of Life and interment of ashes will be held for Cindy on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood at 2 p.m. A reception in the fellowship hall will follow.
