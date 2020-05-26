Cynthia “CoCo” Louise (Asleson) Erickson, age 76, passed away from cancer Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home on Ten Mile Lake, rural Dalton. surrounded by her husband and family.
Cynthia was born in Fergus Falls on October 11, 1943, to Waldemar and Evelyn (Kronemann) Asleson. She was baptized, confirmed, married and will be buried, at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church in Wendell. She attended country school at the end of her farm lane and graduated from Elbow Lake-Wendell High School. She went on to get her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris, as one of the charter members of the first university class there, starting college at age 16.
While in college, she spotted a young man walking across campus and announced to friends that she was going to marry him. On April 20, 1963, she married the lad she had targeted, Gary Erickson. Together, they were sweethearts for 60 years. She used her college degree in social services for one year before deciding to stay at home full time with her children. She truly embraced being a full-time mother and later, a grandmother.
Cynthia was described as always having a project. Her hands were never still. Even on road trips she was sewing, knitting, crocheting, or cross-stitching. When things broke or needed fixing and the grandchildren asked, “Who can fix this?” The answer was always quick, “Grandma can fix it!”
Cynthia was always busy, never wasting a moment. In college, she even took lecture notes that only she could read, leaving out vowels, her own special shorthand. If she wasn’t sewing something, she was busy reading.
For years, various area churches enjoyed her services as organist and pianist. She played for countless weddings, funerals and accompanied many a budding artist throughout her life.
Her family and cats were her life, and her family made life special, particularly the holidays. As for the cats, she described herself as “being one cat shy of being the Crazy Cat Lady.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Luke Stephens, and son-in-law Steve Stephens. She will be warmly remembered by daughters, Dr. Wendy (Rich Fitzer) Stephens, of Osakis, Becky (Steve) Lacey of Dallas, Georgia and son, Randy (Denise) Erickson, of Barnesville.
Her grandchildren include: Rachel (Justin) LaMachia, Nathanael (Kaci Olds) Stephens, Lydia Stephens, Peder Erickson, Elizabeth Erickson, Abigail Erickson, Madeline Lacey, Kate Lacey, and great-granddaughter is Imogen Vale LaMachia.
A family funeral will be held at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls on Friday, May 29, followed by a burial in Rock Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wendell, MN. The funeral service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on her obituary page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorials be sent to the Gideon’s International Bible Society or the Association of Free Lutheran Bible College and Seminary.
