Cynthia Diann (Cindy) Heald, 77, of Battle Lake died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake.
Born July 6, 1943, to Robert and Doris (Frederickson) Anderson in Fergus Falls. Cindy was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Brown’s Valley and graduated from Brown’s Valley High School. On June 24, 1961, she married and started her life with Gerald Heald at Zion Lutheran Church in Brown’s Valley.
Anyone who knew Cindy, knew of her love for her husband and her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Shortly after they were married Gerry and Cindy started their family and moved to Dilworth.
In June 1970, Gerry and Cindy moved to Underwood, to farm with Gerry’s parents (Lyle and Virginia) Heald and raise their four children. Soon after Cindy took a job with the JC Penney Company in Fergus Falls and worked there for 22 1/2 years. In 2003, they moved to Battle Lake. Never one to be idle, Cindy kept busy and managed the Battle Lake Express and after retirement worked for Seip Drug in Battle Lake. Cindy was also known for her love of people and her sense of humor. She and her smile and wit will be greatly missed.
Preceding her in her death were her parents, Robert and Doris Anderson, brothers, Michael and Clifford Anderson, son, Gary Heald and granddaughter, Anna Heidinger.
She is survived by husband, Gerald of Battle Lake; children, Ara “Gigi” (Bobbie) Adams of Hopkins, South Carolina, Brenda (Mark) Hildebrand of Battle Lake, Debrah (Al) Lundquist of Battle Lake; grandchildren, Meggie (Ed) Ritz of Truman, Matt Heald of Mankato, Amanda Heald of Saint Peter, Abigail (Seth) Weight of Wahpeton, Samantha Lundquist of Wahpeton, Melody Lundquist of Battle Lake and Emmie Lundquist of Battle Lake; great-grandchildren, Amelia Heald, Emma Ritz, Zach Ritz, Olivia Ritz, Hunter Weight, Aiden Hildebrand and Leanna Weight; sister, Kim (Don) Sykora and a multitude of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Cindy was a member of First Lutheran Church of Battle Lake. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Battle Lake is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.glendenilson.com.