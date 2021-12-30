Cyril Velde Stadsvold was a lifetime member of the American Architects Association (AIA) serving in many capacities including two terms as chairman of the southwest chapter. He conducted a regional meeting which took them from Seattle to Finland, Russia, and Denmark.
A civic minded individual, Cy served on the Corvallis Arts Center board for a number of years as well as the Madison Avenue Task Force. He was on the first board of directors of Grace Center for Adult Day Services and served with them for many years. Other organizations he belonged to: Rotary, Corvallis Ambassadors, Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, Children's Farm Home Board, Primary Palette, SMART, OSU Folk Club and Boy Scouts. He also belonged to the Portland Art Center, Friends of Gilkey, Elks and Moose. He loved to play golf and was a member of the Corvallis Country Club.
Cy won many awards for design in architecture including national awards for the Federal Building in Bismarck, North Dakota, and for the Town and Country Real Estate Building, in Corvallis, Oregon. He won a special citation for professional excellence from the SW chapter of the AIA for the Away Travel building in Corvallis, and a National Historic Preservation Award for the Benton County Courthouse. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and supervised the building of the church located at Kings and Harrison. Other buildings Cy worked on include the restoration of the Polk County Courthouse, Benton County Historical Museum, Grant Avenue Baptist Church, Nick Allen's Men's Clothing store, Starfish Point Condominiums in Newport, as well as numerous homes in the Corvallis area.
Cy loved to paint watercolors and after he closed his architectural office in 2012, he enjoyed the freedom to paint more and travel. He was a member of the Art In The Valley cooperative gallery, serving as the chair of the board for several years. In 2000 he was named "Patron of the Arts" at the Celebrate Corvallis ceremony.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his brother, Byron Stadsvold, and sister, Faye Pederson; daughters, Cynthia (Wayne) Wahrmund, and Diane Stadsvold; sons, Bradford and Thor; and seven grandchildren, Chad and Krista Washington, Amanda, Metolius, Bradford II, and Katherine Stadsvold; and Justin Stadsvold.
In celebration of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and in memory of Cy Stadsvold October 20, 1932, to November 29, 2021.
December 3, 2021, 10 a.m. Grace Lutheran Church, Corvallis, Oregon.
Memorials can be sent to Grace Center for Adult Day Services in Corvallis, Oregon.