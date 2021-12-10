Dalas D. Whipps, age 62, of Richville, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 25, 1959, in Breckenridge, to Douglas E. Whipps and Mae E. Austin (Waasdorp). Dalas grew up and lived on the same acres of land outside of Richville for most of his life. This is where he raised his family and built their home.
Dalas married Rosa M. Whipps (Garcia) on March 19, 1988. Dalas and Rosa have been the love of each other’s life since 1975. Their marriage was blessed with two children and later they adopted three more.
As a self-employed carpenter and handyman, there was no job too big or small. Dalas’ ingenuity was inspiring. His hobby was building the dreams he and Rosa shared. His passion was sharing his faith in Jesus Christ with everyone. Anywhere from mission trips to Mexico and Haiti, to a simple trip to Menards. He loved to joke and tease, making all of those around him laugh and smile. Dalas always loved everyone unconditionally. He enjoyed life and living every moment to the fullest.
Dalas is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Teresa. He is survived by his wife, Rosa; sister, Kealee Whipps, Fergus Falls, MN; children, Cristabelle (Anthony) Budak of Ottertail, Therion Whipps (Stephanie DeGroat) of Richville, Jennifer Austin, Jason Austin and Jessica (Keenan) Heising of New York Mills; 11 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many adopted brothers and sisters in Christ.
The family would like to thank Knute Nelson Hospice for being a blessing and providing Dalas with a peaceful and comfortable journey home, while being with his family in his own home.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Dalas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Northwoods Life Church in Perham.
Memorial donations may be made to First National Bank of Ottertail or a charity of your choice, spreading the gospel.
