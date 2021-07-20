Funeral Services were held for Dale Fiskum, age 86, of Henning, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Vining Lutheran Church in Vining, with Rev. Dawna Hochstein officiating. Pallbearers were Eric Peterson, Evan Peterson, Brian Fiskum, Steve Fiskum, Mark Fiskum and Stacy Helget. Dale was laid to rest at Vining Lutheran Cemetery, Vining.
Dale Owen Fiskum was born on November 21, 1934, in Vining. His parents were the late Oscar and Ruth (Olson) Fiskum. Dale grew up on the Fiskum farm in Folden Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Folden Lutheran Church and attended Country School District 209 and Henning High School. He was drafted and served honorably in the United States Army from January 20, 1958, until January 20, 1960. He returned to Henning and worked for a short time at the Rollie Thiel Feed Mill and then started employment with Dieseth Construction, before beginning his career with Otter Tail County Highway Maintenance Department. He plowed snow and graded roads for 30 years, retiring in January of 1996. He was a very dedicated employee.
On April 6, 1963, Dale was united in marriage to Lois Peterson at the Vining Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Tim. Dale and Lois made their home in Henning. He took great pride in keeping his grass mowed and his cars spotless. Watching the Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins were his favorites.
Preceding Dale in death were his parents: Oscar and Ruth Fiskum; brother: Russell Fiskum; and sisters: Betty Hermanson and Doris Raap.
Dale is survived by his wife: Lois of Henning; son: Tim (Tonya) of Wadena; three grandchildren: Tyler, Trista and Trevor; brother: Jerry (May) Fiskum of Henning; many other relatives and a host of friends.
