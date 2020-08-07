Dale Arvid “Windy” Grunewald, 78, of Dent, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Dale was born May 27, 1942, to Art and Edna (Erickson) Grunewald. He attended rural country school and then went to Morris Ag. School.
On July 13, 1963, he married Yvonne Rolin at Hamar Church in Rothsay. To this union, seven children were born, Michelle, Brett, DeLon, Brandon, Chad, Dustin and Philip.
In 1994, Dale married Joanna Bayer and she passed away in 2011.
Dale worked on the farm, construction and then joined Burlington Northern Railroad from which he retired.
Dale’s favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, visiting friends and family, listening to “Polka Party” on Sunday, watching westerns, and working on his Model T.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brandon; his wife; brother, David; sister and brother-in-law, Byron and Avis Lemke, and nephew, Darrell Lemke.
Dale is survived by Yvonne Grunewald; six children, Michelle (Bill) Chewning of Underwood, Brett of Fargo, DeLon of Glyndon, Chad (Kelly) of Fargo, Dustin of Rothsay, and Philip (Emily) of Barnesville.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Denny (Sheila) Grunewald; sister, Joyce (Sylvester) Trosvik, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at North Friborg Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.