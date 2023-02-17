Dale Hanneman

Dale Hanneman passed away at home at the age of 79, just a half mile from where he was born into a happy farming family in Carlisle Township. The impact of his life was never measured by geographic footprint, but through his relentless curiosity and the inspiration of others. At his core, Dale was a maker. And he truly enjoyed and made the most of life.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Hanneman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?