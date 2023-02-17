Dale Hanneman passed away at home at the age of 79, just a half mile from where he was born into a happy farming family in Carlisle Township. The impact of his life was never measured by geographic footprint, but through his relentless curiosity and the inspiration of others. At his core, Dale was a maker. And he truly enjoyed and made the most of life.
As an English and Media Studies teacher at Breckenridge High School, he took great pride in making thinkers out of thousands of students over 36 years, inspiring them through his love of reading, film, and history. He especially loved Shakespeare, Huck Finn and Citizen Kane. He earned “Outstanding Teacher” in 1992 and was voted most popular teacher by his students’ numerous times. He coached many knowledge bowl, speech, and drama teams and took 100s of his students on trips to the Guthrie Theatre to experience Shakespeare.
Dale was also a builder, making houses and furniture, fixing and remodeling homes, and restoring John Deere tractors. He and his wife of 55 years built their home from the ground-up - a joyful, beautiful labor of love that served as a most wonderful place for their three children to grow. He filled his basement with the tools that allowed him to become an expert furniture maker and fully capable constant remodeler under his wife’s creative direction.
As a maker, he tended a “bigger is better” garden that brought him joy. If 10 pounds of giant red potatoes is good, 100 pounds is fantastic. Every year he grew 30 plus tomato plants from seed, nudging Big Boys and Beefsteaks well past a pound per fruit. He “managed” wildlife away from his garden while attracting Orioles, Martins, Goldfinch, and Jays.
He also had an appreciation for well-made things. He loved John Deere tractors, Chevrolet Corvettes, and BMWs. Dale and Marcy owned four red Corvettes, each successively faster. They enjoyed rides with the Cruisin’ Corvette Club.
Dale also served as a board member of the Friends of the Fergus Falls Library, working for years as a volunteer who had a hard time actually shelving the books instead of reading them (and making recommendations to patrons nearby). In his years after retirement, he also enjoyed driving combines and helping with harvest. Dale also volunteered at the food shelf.
By far the most important to him, Dale created and nurtured a happy family alongside the love of his life, Marcy. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children, sons and daughter-in law and grandchildren. His love for them was deep, abiding, and will be greatly missed every day. He loved each of them for who they are, admiring them for their unique abilities and even more for their quirks. As a friend to many and eldest sibling of four, he shared a tremendous sense of humor and wisdom (well displayed in his Christmas letters). His was truly a life to celebrate, where every day was hemmed in laughter, learning, and love.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Sylvia Hanneman; daughter, Jennifer; in-laws, Arnold and Geneva Schachtschneider; sister-in-law, Barbara (Schachtschneider) Bradley and brother-in-law, Robert Schachtschneider.
He is survived by his wife, Marcy (Schachtschneider); children, Todd (Katie) of Long Lake, Kjersti (Nathan Paine) of Plymouth, and Kelly (Keven Kvalsten) of Golden Valley; six grandchildren, Ava and Sam Hanneman, Charlotte and Emmett Paine, and Arlo and Oliver Kvalsten; four siblings, LuAnn (Michael) Rudh, David (Vicki) Hanneman, Dean (Jackie) Hanneman, and Lynn Hanneman (Deb Stengrim); brother-in-law, Curtis (Naomi) Schachtschneider and sisters-in-law, Jean Fouilloux (Deane Curtin) and Barbara Schachtschneider.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Interment: Hedemarken Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
