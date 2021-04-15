Dale M. Miller, 51, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Jeanne Putnam will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
