Dale Schmidt
A Celebration of Life will be held for Dale Schmidt, age 75, of Perham, will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Spruce Grove Union Cemetery, Frazee, and full military honors will be performed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spruce Grove Union Cemetery, Frazee.
Dale’s family would like to invite all those who wish to attend to dress in casual attire.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Dale’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.