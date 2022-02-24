Dale Stine at age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on 02/12/22.
Dale was born in Freeport, IL to John and Sybil [Derr) Stine. In the mid-40’s the family moved to Underwood, MN where Dale went to high school and met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Donna [Olson] Stine. During high school, Dale was involved in basketball, football and baseball as well as part of the 9 Kings Men choir. Dale worked several years in a variety of sheet metal shops in the Fargo Moorhead area. Dale married Donna on 9/6/1959. In 1964 they moved to Glyndon, Mn and in 1969, the family moved to Coon Rapids, MN. Dale continued to work at various sheet metal shops until 1972 when Dale got into the Minneapolis’s schools where he continued in the sheet metal trade. Dale and Donna had 5 children. Dale retired from the Minneapolis school system in 2001, at which time they moved back to Underwood, MN and built a house on Stalker Lake.
Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, bowling, playing and watching sports and spending time with the family at the lake. Dale liked spending his vacation time enjoying the outdoors and took several fishing trips to Canada, Lake Michigan and Mexico, hunting trips across the US and his dream Alaskan cruise.
Dale was survived by wife Donna Stine, children Brenda Stine [Miles], Denise Stine, Nicole Stine, Clark Stine [Lisa] and Lance Stine [Michelle], grandchildren Samantha VanStraten [Todd], Breanna Underleiter [Joseph], Sadie Roth [Ben], Vinnie Riebeling, Sully Reibeling, Cole Stine and Hunter Stine and great grandchildren Kylie, Benson, Micki, Axton and Belle and sister Marlene Dornburg Anderson and sister-in-law Sharon Stine as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sybil Stine, brothers Gerald & (his wife LouAnn) Stine, Kermit Stine and LeRoy Stine.
Celebration of life to be held in May - details to be shared at a later date.
