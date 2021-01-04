Dallas Grewe, 74, of rural Battle Lake died Friday, January 1, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Dallas Collin Grewe was born on March 21, 1946, in Fergus Falls, the son of William and Marie (Slegers) Grewe. He was baptized and confirmed in Trefoldighed Lutheran Church. Dallas attended Rural School District #14 in Clitherall Township and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1965. He served with the U.S. Air Force.
Dallas and Linda Gabriel were married on June 24, 1967, and lived by Battle Lake. He was employed with Fergus Rendering Plant, drove truck for Harold Miller Milk Hauling, worked for Consumers Oil Company in Battle Lake, and then started a 38 ½ year career with Otter Tail County Highway Department. He worked 17 years as labor and snow plowing and spent the last years as highway maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, camping, grouse hunting with family up north, deer hunting and did a lot of gardening. His No. 1 enjoyment was spending time with family, grandkids and great-grandkids who all had memorable rides with Grandpa on his Ranger. Dallas was a member of Trefoldighed Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years, served on the church board and on the cemetery board. He belonged to the NRA, Perham Spearing Association and taught his great-grandsons how to make spearing decoys. Dallas served on the Clitherall Township Board for 20 years, was a weed inspector and represented the township on the Battle Lake Motor Patrol Association.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Robin (Joseph) Hubbard of Elbow Lake, Brad (Tonia) Grewe of Battle Lake and Jessica Grewe of Battle Lake; five grandchildren, Dawn Reque, Danielle and Deanna Passer, and Brooke and Tucker Grewe; eight great-grandchildren, Tristin, Kaleb, Natalie, Kaiden, Brody, Hope, Connor and Macee; three brothers, Harris (Lorie) Grewe of Elbow Lake, Larris Grewe of Battle Lake and Donovan (Cheryl) Grewe of Battle Lake; and by numerous relatives and friends. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Grewe; sister-in-law, Linda Grewe; two nephews, Robert and Jeremy Grewe; and one great-nephew, Tyler Grewe.
CDC Guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks will be followed.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Trefoldighed Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake.
A walk-through visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
The Rev. Armin Jahr will officiate.
Military honors presented by Minnesota National Honor Guard
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.