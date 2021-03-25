Funeral services will be held for Daniel Cresswell, age 59, of Ottertail, on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of family and friends, Daniel’s family requests that those who wish to attend please wear a mask.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Daniel’s tribute wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Cresswell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.