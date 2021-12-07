Daniel Gordon Eisenhuth, 58, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his residence.
Daniel was born May 20, 1963, in St. Paul, to Donald and Orletta (Curnow) Eisenhuth. He attended Fergus Falls High School graduating in 1982. After high school, he went to tech school in Detroit Lakes for small engines. After tech school, he went to work at the turkey plant in Pelican Rapids for many years, he also worked for Townsend Concessions, McDonald’s and Walmart.
Dan enjoyed hunting and repairing vehicles. He was always a friendly and happy person, willing to help others. Dan had a good heart.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Jeffrey Eisenhuth and stepfather, Ervin Lenarz.
Dan is survived by his parents, Donald (Myrna) Eisenhuth and Orletta Lenarz; siblings, Susan (Paul) Nielsen of Bastrop, Texas, Peter (Jennifer) Eisenhuth of Mendota Heights, Glen (Carol) Eisenhuth of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer Eisenhuth of Fergus Falls; 12 stepsiblings; nieces and nephews, Claudia Eisenhuth, Gabriel Eisenhuth, Olivia Herzberg, Sebastian Eisenhuth and Estella Herzberg.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Rev. Eric Uggerud.
Interment: First Lutheran South Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
