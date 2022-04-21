Daniel Charles Ladwig, 53, of Wendell, MN passed away at his home. Daniel was born on March 24, 1969, in Elbow Lake, MN to Charles and Karen (Kilde) Ladwig. He was baptized and confirmed at United Lutheran Church. He graduated from Elbow Lake High School in the Class of 1987. He furthered his education at the Fergus Falls Community College as well as Alexandria Technical College. He held various jobs throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin before settling in Wendell, MN. Dan was known to be a class clown making everyone laugh and smile. He enjoyed singing, he had the privilege to tour Minnesota, twice, with MASLC (Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir) in the addition of many numerous performances throughout his young adulthood. He truly loved to garden and he also enjoyed fishing with his family.
Daniel is survived by his two sons, Ian Ladwig of New London, WI and Christopher Ladwig of Medford, WI; parents, Charles and Karen (Kilde) Ladwig of Elbow Lake; two sisters, Teresa (Daniel) Tweeton of Eagan, MN and Delcy (Jerry) Fontaine of West Fargo, ND; one brother, Andrew Ladwig of Climax, MN; one niece, Paige Shearer of West Fargo, ND, and by several aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents; Lester and Joyce Kilde; Carl and Marie Ladwig.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2pm at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN
