Daniel “Dan” Lemke, 58, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in his home with his wife by his side.
Dan Lemke was born December 8, 1964, to parents Byron and Avis Lemke in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School before continuing his education at Alexandria Technical School where he earned his welding degree. In 1987, Dan was united in marriage to Julie Wedll; to this union four children were born. Dan worked for Aura in Dalton, Minnesota for over 30 years. He also was on the Elizabeth Fire Department and a member of the Elizabeth Sportsmen. Dan enjoyed camping and fishing. He also enjoyed watching fireworks, thunderstorms, and NASCAR. Most importantly, Dan loved spending time with his loved ones. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Avis Lemke; mother- and father-in-law Tony and Bev Wedll; brother Darrell; brother-in-law Jerry Ott; and nephews Mark Schauff and Marcus Livingood.
He is survived by his wife Julie; children Adam (Megan), Jesse (Erin), Darren “Fritz”, Anna; grandchild Hayden Daniel; siblings Dawn Ott, Dean Lemke; in-laws Diane (Jerry), Cathie (Terry), Mike (Deb), Jane (Kelly), Bill (Carrie), John (Bridget), Nancy (Delayne), Tom (Leslee), Ted (Darla); and many friends and family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, at 2 PM at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
