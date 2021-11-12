Daniel Pilarski, age 91, of Clitherall, entered eternal life on November 6, 2021. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Daniel was born September 26, 1930, in Holdingford, to Christian and Frances (Yorek) Pilarski. He married Eleanor Douvier on July 11, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford.
A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Dan was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake. He supported his family as a barber, realtor and farming, and was an active member for many years in the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling jokes, and playing polkas and waltzes on his concertina. He loved spending time with family, and enjoyed teasing his grandchildren. Dan proudly served in the U.S. Army and saw combat in Korea in 1950-51.
Survivors include son and daughters, Wayne Pilarski of Clitherall; Lisa (David) Tollefson of Elk River; Michelle (Todd) Anderson of Zimmerman; brother, Clemens; and six grandchildren, Christopher, Bruce, Kenneth, Zackary, Sierra and Cody.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents, Christian and Frances; sister, Adeline and brother, Dewaine.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Minnesota Veterans Home — Fergus Falls for the loving care and compassion that they provided to Daniel.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
