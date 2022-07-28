Daniel Eugene Sandahl, 54, of rural Clitherall, Minnesota, died Wednesday July 20th, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Dan was born on December 11th, 1967 in Wadena, Minnesota, to Eugene and Patricia (Olson) Sandahl. Dan lived in the Clitherall and Underwood area for most of his life. Dan attended elementary and high school in Battle Lake, Minnesota where he participated in football and he graduated in 1986.
After high school, Dan started working doing road construction for Dieseth Specialty. He also worked for H&R and Global Construction. While working for Global, Dan had the opportunity to work in Hawaii and really enjoyed the time he was able to spend there. On August 22nd,1998, Dan married Mindy Hanson. Together they owned and operated The Old Brick in Battle Lake. They later divorced but they always remained very good friends. Dan later went on to drive semi-trucks for Viessman Trucking.
Dan enjoyed doing many outdoor activities and he grew up being his dad's shadow spending time with him going hunting and fishing. Dan would often be out spearing or duck hunting in the mornings before school and not always getting there on time. Dan loved deer hunting and spent a lot of time with his best friend Heath West bow hunting. Dan's favorite place was the "Forty" and that is where he would rifle hunt and spend that time with his dad, uncles, cousins, brother-in laws and nephew. There were a lot of memories made in that cabin. Dan also loved to snowmobile and he and Heath would spend hours out riding. In the last few years, Dan and his dad were able to do some fishing together at their home on West Battle Lake. Along with the outdoor sports, Dan also enjoyed meeting up with his friends to shoot pool, throw darts and to just hang out. Dan was also a big Minnesota Gophers basketball, football and Minnesota Vikings fan.
Dan loved his family and friends and was a very loyal son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend and he is going to be missed very much by everyone who knew him and loved him.
Dan is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Danette and David Brannen and sister Daneen Hampel; nieces Chelsea Brannen, Stephanie (John) Kroger, Taylor (Adam) Johnson, McKenna (Shane) Brannen; nephew Hunter (Koral) Brannen; great nieces and nephews Liam Banaian, Peter and Josephine Kroger, Lillian Brannen and Ellen and Eugene Johnson; aunt Elaine Biederman, step-aunts and uncles Linda and Dennis Dirkman, Carol and Duane Hanson, and step-uncle Mike Doolittle; godparents Ron and Shari Gunderson and Linda Dirkman, ex-wife Mindy Sandahl and best friend Heath West.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Pat Sandahl, grandparents Thorfin and Bessie Sandahl, Sigrud Olson, Dena and step-grandfather Arvid Tenney; aunts and uncles Wes (Shirley) Olson, Irene (Iver) Listrom, Oliver (Ann) Sandahl, Lillian (John) Groom, Marion (Wilton) Godel, Carl Biederman and step-aunt Judy Doolittle.
A very special thank you to the Knute Nelson Home and Hospice staff for your wonderful and compassionate care.
Memorial Gathering: 1-4 P.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
A private graveside will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Clitherall at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.