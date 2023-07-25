Daniel “Dan” Henry Schubert, 65, died on the evening of July 19th, 2023 as a result of injuries received in a motorcycle accident.
Daniel Henry Schubert was born in Madison, Minnesota to Aloysius and Margaret Schubert on January 10th, 1958. He grew up on a farm in the Freeland Township and graduated from Madison High School in 1976. He milked a lot of cows, pulled a lot of weeds, and picked a lot of rocks, otherwise known as hard work growing up on a farm. He played football for Madison and earned All-Conference honors as a guard. Dan built grain bins in the Southwest Minnesota area and worked for GTA elevator in Madison.
Dan married AnnaMarie Shepherd in the fall of 1979. Jennifer was born to Dan and Anna in 1980 and then Zachary in 1982. Dan went on to attend South Dakota State University (SDSU) where he graduated with a degree in Nursing in 1984. The family moved to Sturgis, South Dakota for about a year where Dan worked at Fort Meade VA hospital. Dan returned to SDSU where he earned his graduate degree with honors in counseling. He moved with his family to the Marshall area where he began working as a counselor and then became a licensed psychologist and later a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Western Mental Health Center. In 2009 Dan started work at Lakeland Mental Health in Fergus Falls until his retirement. Dan left a lasting impact on the lives of the patients he saw over the years. He was able to build trust with people by listening before he spoke.
Dan enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He often made time to help his children with projects. He took multiple motorcycle trips with friends and family throughout the United States and Canada. He enjoyed watching Andy Griffith reruns and reading the Bible and other books. Dan and Anna attended church at Hilltop Celebration and most recently at Calvary Evangelical Free in Pelican Rapids. He enjoyed attending Christian concerts, especially listening to Jeremy Camp. He was a very good listener and easy to talk to. Dan was entertaining by being his humorous self. He was a friend not just to those who wanted one, but those who needed one.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Aloysius and Margaret Schubert, his brothers Michael, Patrick, and David, as well as his parents in law Ward Shepherd, Mary Ann (Shepherd) Nelson, and Harvey Nelson.
He is survived by his wife AnnaMarie Schubert of Elizabeth, his daughter Jennifer Schubert of Marshall, his son Zach (Courtney) Schubert of Marshall, and his grandchildren Piper, Kilyn, Tullian, Violet, and Sabina. His sister Judith (Lew) Shaver, his sister in law Robbie (David) Schubert, his brother Mark (Bernie) Schubert, his sister Mary Harkins, his brother in law Ole Shepherd, his brother in law Wes (Joyce) Shepherd, his brother in law Kent Shepherd, his sister in law Tina (Lane) Hawkins, and many nieces and nephews. His dog Rudy continues to make trouble with the cats and goats.
Visitation will take place at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls on Tuesday, July 25 from 4-6pm with a prayer service starting at 6pm.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12PM on Wednesday, July 26, at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements for Dan Schubert are with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.