Darel D. Jacobson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence.
Darel was born April 2, 1933, to Almen and Gladys (Torkelson) Jacobson in Fergus Falls. He graduated from West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, in 1950.
On November 20, 1953, Darel married Patricia Stock in Fergus Falls.
Darel was a member of the U.S. Navy in 1952 and stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, he was honorably discharged for medical reasons.
He farmed for a time and then worked for Michaelson Brothers Heavy Equipment in Madison, MN. In 1959, he began working for Ted Leitch out of Underwood and in 1975 purchased the company and called it Darel Jacobson Construction. He retired in 2008.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and hunting.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Jolene (Jim) Wentler, and brothers, Gary (Karen) Jacobson and Sherrill (Arlyss) Jacobson.
Darel is survived by his wife, Patricia Jacobson; son, Dan (Darla) Jacobson of Fergus Falls; daughters, Marcie (William) Shorma of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota and Peggy (Tim) Evans of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Somer (Mark) Anderson, Megan (Scott) Arnold, Billie (Josh) Vest, Abby (Ryan) Dalzell, Patrick (Lindsay) Cranston, Justin (Jessica) Evans, and Katie (Scott) Vander Putten; 20 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held, with a livestream at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Public graveside service will be 12 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Sue Tjornehoj will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
