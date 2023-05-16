Darla Joy Adams, 75, of Dalton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Sanford Broadway Campus under the care of Sanford Hospice.
Darla was born August 8, 1947, to Robert and Helen (Rude) Adams in Wallawalla, WA.
She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Dalton. She attended country school in Dalton and Fergus Falls High School. While living in CA she was employed with AT&T in sales and after moving to Fergus Falls, she was employed with Lake Region Healthcare Walk-In Clinic as a receptionist and retired in 2003.
Darla enjoyed her blue Yorkies, Bluebell and Ewalk. She was passionate about washing and cleaning her 2014 Buick Regal.
A special Thank You to the nurses at Sanford Hospice for their thoughtful care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen.
Darla is survived by her sister, Shirley (EJ) Messa; brothers, Gary (Vikki) Adams and Merlin (Vickie) Adams; and one niece and three nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder.
Interment: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
