Darlene Clarice Boeder, age 67, passed away in Friday, October 1, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo with her daughter, oldest granddaughter and youngest brother by her side.
Darlene was born in Elbow Lake, on September 19, 1954. She graduated from Elbow Lake-Wendell High School and moved to Fergus Falls in 1973, which landed her at her home away from home job, Pioneer Home. She enjoyed everything about her job. Through the decades only semi-retiring these past couple of years. She enjoyed traveling to visit her grandkids, daughter and siblings. Darlene also enjoyed bingo and just good old visiting which to lots of long chats when talking with her.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Kari Boeder; grandchildren, Ashley Willemsen, Nakia, Savanna and Kadeyn Paulson; siblings, Barb Tackett, Robert and Wayne Johnson, and Scott Logan and also many aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Logan; father, Gordon Boeder, and brother, Rodney Johnson.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Zion Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Zion Sarpsborg Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.