Darlene “Deb” Elizabeth (Bostrom) Bottko, age 61, of Battle Lake, passed away on May 26, 2021, due to ongoing complications from COVID-19. Deb passed quietly, surrounded by her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering faith in God, and the lengths would take to show her love and support to her loved ones. She married the love of her life, Michael John Bottko on February 12, 1982, and together they raised four children and doted on their two granddaughters.
Deb sought to share kindness and a welcoming spirit with every person she met. Her home was always open to visitors, her heart open to any individual in need of support. She was the sort of person who could go out to dinner and by the end of her meal would know the life story of the server, had given them several pieces of valuable life advice, and had done it all without missing a single story told by one of her grandchildren during the meal. Deb took immense joy in a close relationship with her family. She had a close relationship with her grandmother who learned to paint from her grandmother, and passed on her love of art and creating to her (she had a close relationship with her grandmother who shared with Deb the love for Art) children and grandchildren. She began directing the high school plays of her children and continued to hone these talents in community theater. Deb was a good person to have on your side in a crisis, she had a laser focus if someone was in need.
Preceded in death by Ethel and Robert Cameron, Elmer and Walborg Bostrom, and Jeanne and Donald Bottko. Survived by husband, Michael John Bottko; their four children, Nichelle Bottko Woods (Aaron Bottko Woods), John Bottko (Stephanie Bottko), Samantha Bottko and Erin Shea (Alexander Joseph “AJ” Shea); her parents, Dick and Alice Bostrom; siblings, Kathy (Jim) Scholljegerdes, Dolly (Paul) Smyth and Rick (Beth) Bostrom and by her beloved granddaughters, Peyton Bottko and MaKenna Bottko Shea, both age 7.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hilltop Celebration Church in Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior at the church.
The Revs. Dan Mueller and Jeremy Mueller will officiate.
Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake.
A family meal will be served following the service at Delagoon Park, 1921 Delagoon Park Drive, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake for Darlene Bottko. Online condolences and video tribute at www.glendenilson.com.