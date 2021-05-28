Darlene “Deb” (Bostrom) Bottko, 61, of Battle Lake, passed away on May 26, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hilltop Celebration Church in Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior at the church.
The Revs. Dan Mueller and Jeremy Mueller will officiate.
Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake for Darlene “Deb” Bottko.
