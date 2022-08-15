Darlene E. Berge, 89, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Mill Street Residence in Fergus Falls.
Darlene Eloise was born on August 16, 1932, in Amboy, Minnesota, the daughter of Fred and Edna (Schneeberger) Mieska. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith in Elbow Lake, MN. Darlene grew up on a farm where she served as the cook for all the farm hands and graduated from Elbow Lake High School. After high school she worked at the Fergus Falls High School as a secretary and sold Avon for over 40 years.
She married Jimmie Berge in Elbow Lake and were the proud parents of four children, Jay, Chris, Kirk and Darla. The couple owned and operated the Neighborhood Grocery Store on Vasa in Fergus Falls which later they turned into Berge’s Custom Upholstery. After retirement the couple purchased a pull behind camper and hit the road traveling all over the United States for five years. They later lived their summers in Fergus Falls and most the year in Mesa, Arizona. The couple returned to Fergus Falls permanently prior to Jimmie’s passing.
Darlene loved to dance, play cards, needlework and quilting. She was a social butterfly who cherished her time with family and friends. Darlene and her group of women friends would meet at the park weekly and play dominos, eat, and visit. She could often be found at the Senior Center or First Lutheran Church where she was very active. God bless the memory of Darlene Berge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmie; two sisters, Lorma and Phyllis and a brother, Marland.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Jay (Paula) Berge of Woodbury, MN, Chris (Robin) Berge of Shelbyville, KY, Kirk Berge of Fergus Falls and Darla (Greg) Walcoff of Schertz, TX; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren along with numerous family and friends.
Visitation: 5-7 P.M., Monday Aug 15, 2022, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6:30, and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Tiffany Sundeen
Interment: First Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
