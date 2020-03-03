Darlene Betty (Mausling) Ersland, 81, a resident of Fergus Falls, entered God’s eternal home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Darlene was born August 25, 1938, to Harry and Theresa (Tracy) Mausling in Truman. She was baptized, confirmed and attended church school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Truman High School and Mankato State Teachers College. She married Omar Ersland on June 19, 1960. They were blessed with three children, Kelly, Carol and Jeffrey.
Darlene was an elementary classroom instructor for eight years. She furthered her teaching degree at St. Cloud and Moorhead State colleges and became a learning disabilities specialist at Fergus Falls, for 22 years. She was active in church, 4-H, and educational programs for many years.
Retirement brought new awakenings. Travel and wintering in Texas allowed time to gather up dreams, nurture them and make them real. Golden memories captured a better understanding of God’s greatness in providing all things…grandchildren frolicking, wonderful family birthday gatherings, Fourth of July fireworks, summer gatherings and Christmas celebrated at the lake, multitudes of fireflies blinking for all their worth, loon calls echoing across dark waters, Minnesota walleyes, Texas grapefruit, and unexpected wildflowers.
Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Harry Mausling; mother, Theresa Mausling-Luhman; stepfather, Elmer Luhman; brothers, Flohrs Mausling, Lester (Doris) Mausling, and LeRoy Mausling, and sister, Judy Mausling.
She is survived by her spouse, Omar Ersland; children, Kelly (Roger) Ersland-Anderson, Carol Ersland, and Jeff (Amy) Ersland; grandchildren, Bjorn and Ian Anderson and Jacob, Blake, and Isabelle Ersland; sisters-in-law, Marie Mausling and June Mausling, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
