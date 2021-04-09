Darline Leland, 97, died April 7, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton.
Darline was born March 27, 1924, to William and Rosa (Heine) Matheson in Wahpeton. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Darline attended grade school and graduated from Breckenridge High School. She was employed as a secretary with Wilkin County Highway Department. On June 28, 1958, she was united in marriage to Alfred Leland at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Together they farmed and raised their family near Galchutt, North Dakota.
She enjoyed playing cornet in the high school band and was an accomplished seamstress, completing many Vogue patterns over the years for herself and her daughter. She was a member of Galchutt Lutheran Church, active in WELCA, and Altar Guild. She spent many years as a Sunday school instructor and superintendent. In her later years, she enjoyed life at Mill Street Residence (assisted living) in Fergus Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Rosa Matheson; husband, Alfred; and sisters, Lorraine Mauer and Baris Oscarson. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Christopher) Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin; grandsons, Leland Johnson of Seattle, Washington, Peter (Alina Stevenson) Johnson of St. Paul, and Dr. David (Kim) Johnson of Prior Lake; and great-grandsons, Logan and Noah Johnson.
The family will be holding a private graveside service later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.