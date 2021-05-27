Darline H. Leland, 97, passed away April 7, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton. A public graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Galchutt, North Dakota. The Rev. Meggie Bjortness will lead the service. A luncheon will follow the service at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
