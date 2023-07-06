Darrold D. Burris age 90 of Vadnais Heights, formerly of Omaha, NE. Darrold was born in Underwood, Minnesota on June 5, 1933 and passed away on July 1, 2023.
Darrold married Marlys Jean (Johnson) July 10, 1954. Darrold then served 4 years in the United States Navy. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota, Darrold had a 30 year career at Northwestern Bell Companies, followed by 6 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield. His hobbies included finance, drafting and traveling north to the little family cabin that he designed on Big Thunder Lake. Although a private person by nature, Darrold was smart, maintained the most organized workshop in his neighborhood, deeply loved his family and wielded an acerbic wit.
Darrold is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Washek) Burris.
Darrold is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marlys; children, Scott (Jean), Cheri (Brad) Keester, and Dan; grandchildren, Alexandra (Kevin), Quinn, Emily (John) Burris-Ellenbecker, Colin and Joe Burris; Eric (Amanda), Adam (Mishy), Luke and Anna Keester. Great-grandchildren, Olivia, Henry, and Connell Quinn, Jack Ellenbecker and Willow Keester.
Memorial Service 11am Saturday, July 22nd at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning one hour prior followed by a luncheon at the church.
